Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped out together in London, England, on Tuesday to attend an important cause.

The two were on hand for the 2018 WellChild Awards at the Royal Lancaster Hotel, which celebrates the inspirational qualities of the U.K.'s seriously ill children and young people, along with those who go that extra mile to make a difference to their lives. Harry has been a patron of WellChild since 2007.

Kensington Palace tweeted a sweet throwback picture of Harry attending the annual event more than a decade ago, side-by-side with new pictures of Harry still connecting with the children today.

The Duke of Sussex has been Patron of @WellChild, the national charity for seriously ill children and their families, since 2007 #WellChildAwardspic.twitter.com/YRTo63vsSB — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 4, 2018

On Tuesday, Meghan looked chic in all black, sporting trousers and a blazer, and rocking her signature messy bun. Meanwhile, Harry looked dapper as usual in a blue suit.

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Kensington Palace tweeted photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex meeting children at the event, including 7-year-old Matilda -- who has spina bifida and is paralyzed from the chest down -- and who greeted the royal couple with a big smile.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex meet @WellChild Awards winner Matilda, aged seven, who has Spina Bifida and is paralysed from the chest down. When she grows up, Matilda's dream is to become a nurse #WellChildAwardspic.twitter.com/4yBiU4E96u — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 4, 2018

Meghan and Harry later met 4-year-old Mckenzie, whom the Palace explained learned to speak, swallow, eat, drink and move again following a virus, which left him paralyzed.

Congratulations to #WellChildAwards Winner Mckenzie, aged 4, who has learned to speak, swallow, eat, drink and move again following a virus, which left him paralyzed.



Mckenzie is there for other children when they are scared or sad, and has helped @echcharity with fundraising. pic.twitter.com/0qyFlvlsoR — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 4, 2018

Check out more heartwarming pics of Meghan and Harry meeting deserving WellChild Award winners below:

Meeting #WellChildAwards Winner Cameron, aged 16, born with a rare form of muscular dystrophy, and spent most of his first three years in hospital.



He is now junior political editor for a magazine and has interviewed politicians at the Scottish and English Parliament. pic.twitter.com/ZeDLXhhArU — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 4, 2018

The Duke and Duchess chat with #WellChildAwards Winner Evie, aged 16, born with spina bifida.



Evie has now won several show jumping awards, and mentors young people with health problems to encourage them to get on in life. pic.twitter.com/U62N93lw6q — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 4, 2018

Congratulations to #WellChildAwards Winner Scarlett, aged 10. Scarlett cares for her older sister Freya, who is severely disabled. She helps with everything from using her feed pump and operating Freya's bed and hoist, to helping her parents give medicine. pic.twitter.com/vUvK9rKXjF — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 4, 2018

Meeting #WellChildAwards Winner Chloe, aged 10. Chloe was born 10 weeks early and has cerebral palsy which left her unable to walk.



In 2014 Chloe became the first disabled child in the UK to pass her pre-primary ballet award with the prestigious Royal Academy of Dance. pic.twitter.com/beAtr5lzH9 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 4, 2018

Congratulations to #WellChildAwards Winner Jake, aged 12, who has spinal muscular atrophy.



Despite years of being told he couldn’t audition for theatre roles because of his disability, he didn’t give up and landed the lead role in Tom Fletcher’s The Christmasaurus last December. pic.twitter.com/XdcZ3WzQf0 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 4, 2018

The Duke and Duchess meet #WellChildAwards Winner Jacob, aged 17.



Jacob cares for his sister Melissa, who has Angelman syndrome, which leaves her in need of 24 hour care. His determination and patience have resulted in Melissa learning first to crawl and then walk. pic.twitter.com/FyayRoiOX9 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 4, 2018

Meghan and Harry also recently enjoyed a date night watching Hamilton at London's Victoria Palace Theatre, where Harry even gamely sang a few bars onstage. Watch the video below for more:

RELATED CONTENT:

How Meghan Markle Is a 'Great Comfort' for Prince Harry on Anniversary of Princess Diana's Death

Meghan Markle Blushes After Addressing Prince Harry by His Pet Name -- Watch!

Meghan Markle Visits Best Friend in Secret Trip to Toronto

Related Gallery