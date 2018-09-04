Meghan Markle Can't Stop Smiling While Attending a Cause Close to Prince Harry's Heart
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped out together in London, England, on Tuesday to attend an important cause.
The two were on hand for the 2018 WellChild Awards at the Royal Lancaster Hotel, which celebrates the inspirational qualities of the U.K.'s seriously ill children and young people, along with those who go that extra mile to make a difference to their lives. Harry has been a patron of WellChild since 2007.
Kensington Palace tweeted a sweet throwback picture of Harry attending the annual event more than a decade ago, side-by-side with new pictures of Harry still connecting with the children today.
On Tuesday, Meghan looked chic in all black, sporting trousers and a blazer, and rocking her signature messy bun. Meanwhile, Harry looked dapper as usual in a blue suit.
Kensington Palace tweeted photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex meeting children at the event, including 7-year-old Matilda -- who has spina bifida and is paralyzed from the chest down -- and who greeted the royal couple with a big smile.
Meghan and Harry later met 4-year-old Mckenzie, whom the Palace explained learned to speak, swallow, eat, drink and move again following a virus, which left him paralyzed.
Check out more heartwarming pics of Meghan and Harry meeting deserving WellChild Award winners below:
