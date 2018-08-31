We now know what Meghan Markle calls Prince Harry.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out earlier this week to see a special performance of Hamiltonat the Victoria Palace Theatre in London, as well as meet and greet the cast and crew backstage. While posing for pictures with the stars of the musical, Meghan accidentally let her pet name for Harry slip -- and the moment made her blush!

"Can you see, my love?" the former Suits star asked her beloved husband, wondering if she was blocking his view. Right after she said, "my love," the Hamilton cast all said, "aw," noticeably making both Meghan and Harry laugh and smile.

This wasn't the only memorable moment the royals had that evening. During the event, Harry took the stage to thank those in attendance before starting to sing "You'll Be Back."

"You say…" he crooned then stopped as the crowd started cheering. The musical's creator, Lin-Manual Miranda, got excited at the super brief performance and stomped his foot.

Additionally, Meghan also made headlines that night for her stylish black double-breasted blazer Judith & Charles dress she wore to the charity event. As it wasn't an official royal outing, the brunette beauty ditched her tights and showed some leg in the chic ensemble.

Meghan's style has always been admirable. Take a look at how her fashion has evolved since becoming part of the royal family.

