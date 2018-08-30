Meghan Markle Visits Best Friend in Secret Trip to Toronto

Meghan Markle was in need of a little girl time!

The Duchess of Sussex made a secret trip to Toronto, Canada, to visit her best friend and stylist, Jessica Mulroney, ABC News reports. According to the outlet, Markle made the commercial round-trip without her husband, Prince Harry, for a three-day getaway.

"Meghan spent three days holed up at Jessica Mulroney and her husband Ben’s home in Toronto,” Omid Scobie, ABC News royal contributor said. “They spent their days catching up, cooking together and, of course, playing with Jessica’s children, who love their 'Auntie Meg.'”

Mulroney's kids, twin sons Brian and John and daughter Isabel, were included in Markle's wedding to Harry in April -- where one of the boys went viral due to his adorable reaction at the event.

The former Suits star may have picked up a few style notes from Mulroney on her trip, as she recently made headlines for wearing a fashion-forward blazer dress during her date night with Harry at a charity gala performance of Broadway hit Hamilton in London on Wednesday.

See more on Markle in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle Showed Some Leg and We're Not Mad About It

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Enjoy Another 'Hamilton' Date Night -- See the Pics!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Get a New Dog Together

Related Gallery