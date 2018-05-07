What Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have to Say About Starting A Royal Family

With the elaborate nuptials now less than two weeks away, the buzz is building about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s next big step post-wedding -- adding to the growing royal family with a little one of their own.

While the recent arrival of Prince Louis of Cambridge -- the third child for Prince William and Kate Middleton -- in April just ended an international baby watch, the soon-to-be newlyweds have not been shy about dropping hints in regard to their desire to start a family in short order.

We’ve gathered some of the choicest quotes on the matter from and about Meghan and Harry to judge for yourself -- will another little prince or princess (or lord or lady, depending on the royal designation) be on the way soon?

“I think eventually, one step at a time, and we’ll start a family in the near future.” – Meghan and Harry

In their first joint interview with BBC News after becoming engaged, the couple deftly sidestepped the question about children, with Meghan chuckling and the prince providing the de facto statement for the couple -- at least for now.

“I’m sure at some point we’ll need the whole [lot].” – Meghan

During a recent tour of a Northern Ireland science park that specializes in next-generation products, the former Suits star and Harry met a husband-and-wife team who make innovative baby products called Shnuggle. While exploring the wares, Meghan was overheard expressing her thoughts on picking up some baby supplies.

“Prince Harry, particularly, is very keen to start a family, pretty soon after the royal wedding. He's made no secret about wanting children.” – Katie Nicholl

The author and royal expert told ET that her sources have indicated the prince is ready to become a dad and has made an effort for him and Meghan to spend plenty of time with his brother’s children to show that they can have a “normal” family of their own despite all the royal obligations and scrutiny.

“I can’t wait for the day [to have children]. It will be fantastic. I adore kids. I enjoy everything they bring to the party.” – Harry

During a one-on-one interview with ABC’s Robin Roberts prior to his engagement, Harry talked about his desire to be a “fun uncle” to George, Charlotte and now Louis, and how the kid inside helps him connect not only to his nieces and nephews, but children around the world.

“I also dream to have a family. It’s all about balance, and I have so much happiness in my career and am fortunate to travel the world and see so many amazing things -- it will also be nice to be anchored to something grounded and in the same place. Raising a family will be a wonderful part of that.” – Meghan

The actress spoke to Lifestyle magazine after her engagement to discuss the kind of balance she wants to find amid the major change in her life from Hollywood creativity to British nobility.



“One of the reasons she got him to quit smoking is because smoking affects sperm production.” – Anonymous source

Put this in the TMI file, but according to a New York Daily News report, Meghan has been getting Harry into tip-top shape in the hopes of starting a family soon, with a diet regimen that has allegedly seen Harry lose 10 pounds, and a reduction in the kind of vices that can slow fertility and conception.

