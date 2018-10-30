Prince Harry Says He’s ‘Ready’ to Be a Dad in Sweet Royal Tour Moment

Prince Harry can't wait to become a father.

The 34-year-old royal and his pregnant wife, Meghan Markle, were in Auckland, New Zealand, on Tuesday for the latest stop in their first official royal tour together, and where Harry had another adorable moment. According to journalist Carolyn Durand, Harry told a well-wisher he was "over the moon" about becoming a father, and didn't balk when she mentioned that being a dad is a lot of hard work.

"Oh, I know -- I'm ready!" he reportedly said.

#PrinceHarry told a well wisher he was “over the moon” about becoming a father with a big grin on his face today. .When She told him it’s a lot of hard work and to cherish every moment he said, ‘oh I know — I’m ready!’ #MeghanMarkle#RoyalTourNZ#DukeandDuchessofSussexpic.twitter.com/kzvZtqQRj9 — Carolyn Durand (@CarolynDurand) October 30, 2018

Meghan and Harry participated in a walkabout in Auckland on Tuesday, where they greeted plenty of excited fans. Meghan also got a personal welcome in the form of a marching band performance of "Greenback Boogie," the theme song to the show Suits, which she starred on from 2011-2018 before marrying Harry and becoming the Duchess of Sussex.

While the royal tour has given us plenty of priceless moments and cute PDA between the two, the tour is coming to an end soon -- the couple has one stop left in Rotorua, New Zealand, concluding their visit on Oct. 31.

For the latest on the royal tour, watch the video below:

