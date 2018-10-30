Remember her?

Meghan Markle has been off Instagram ever since her engagement to Prince Harry last fall, but the now Duchess of Sussex still remembers the connection she made with one special fan.

Hannah Sergel, who used to talk with the former Suits star in her DMs, was waiting to meet Meghan in real life at the Viaduct Harbour in Auckland, New Zealand, on Tuesday local time.

Hannah was carrying a sign that read, “It’s Hannah from Instagram.”

That sign caught the Duchess’ attention, and she came over to greet Hannah and give her a hug. Hannah then gave Meghan a letter, later writing on Twitter, “#royaltour MY LIFE HAS REACHED ITS PEAK.”

Hannah spoke with New Zealand’s 1 NEWS about the interaction, saying, “She said, ‘Thank you for getting in touch,’ and then she gave me a hug and said she would read my letter that I gave her.”

Describing herself as being “friends” with the Duchess on Instagram before the account was deactivated, Hannah added, “We used to have have conversations and stuff on there. She would tell me to do well at university and encourage me to be myself.”

The exchange brought the teen to tears, and was captured in a sweet video. She even joked on Twitter afterwards that the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern had to comfort her after Meghan left.

Today also saw Meghan reunited with a fan she used to chat to via Instagram DMs. @1NewsNZ captured the moment @bellisariho met the Duchess face to face (and gave a letter).

In addition to meeting Hannah, Meghan also greeted many fans who waited hours in the rain to meet her. She was gifted a bouquet of roses inside of a rain boot, as well as several gifts for her future child.

The walkabout was one of Meghan and Prince Harry’s many events on Tuesday. The couple also participated in a gumboot throwing contest, which Meghan won, and planted a tree for the Queen’s Canopy dedication.

For the Viaduct Harbour walkabout Meghan wowed in a nude Brandon Maxwell fitted dress with a Burberry trench coat. She was seen cradling her bump as she walked around with her hubby.

The royals also were fortunate to avoid a 6.2 magnitude earthquake, which hit New Zealand’s north island on Tuesday, but was not felt in the capital city of Auckland.

The couple has one more day of events in Rotorua, New Zealand, on Wednesday before concluding their 16-day Royal Tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand. For more from the royals, watch the clip below:

