Meghan Markle's latest look is so affordable!

While arriving at the Wellington airport in New Zealand on Sunday, the Duchess of Sussex rocked her most budget-friendly dress yet.

The 37-year-old royal, who is expecting her first child with Prince Harry, wore a black maternity dress from ASOS that retails for just $56. It's unfortunately out of stock at the moment, but the company offers similar styles that run from $35 - $60.

Meghan styled the chic piece with a trendy trench coat by Karen Walker and her signature Sarah Flint pumps.

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan and Harry are currently wrapping up the last part of their royal tour, which brought them to Australia, Fiji and Tonga. Click through the gallery below to see all of the former Suits star's maternity looks:

