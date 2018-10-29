It’s been a lengthy Royal Tour for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and now the couple is in the final stretch of their 16-day visit to Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand.

On Monday local time in New Zealand, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the stunning Abel Tasman National Park on New Zealand’s south island.

Even the rain could not keep the pair from taking a casual stroll on the beach and through the grassy park.

The couple kept things casual with Markle rocking her white sneakers for a second time, black Outland denim jeans, and a black Seasalt windbreaker.

At the park the pair were greeted by Chief Elder Barney Thomas, who told the couple, “We’ve been watching your tour and we know you don’t get much time off. I wouldn’t want to be a royal! So we don’t want to put any demands on you. All we want you to do is relax.”

Prince Harry gave his thanks in a sweet speech, saying, “From myself and my wife and our little bump, we are so grateful to be here. We bring blessings from my grandmother the Queen and our family.”

This isn’t the first time Harry has referenced his wife’s pregnancy. The couple announced they were expecting their first child together at the start of the tour, and have given some sweet nods to their future little one throughout their many engagements.

A welcoming ceremony. You can only see the top of Meghan's head because, while she's in the front row as honoured guest, her chair is a few inches back from the men for cultural reasons. It is a gesture of protection in Maori culture #RoyalVisitNZpic.twitter.com/LMKe63GXy4 — Hannah Furness (@Hannah_Furness) October 29, 2018

During the welcome ceremony, Meghan sat in the front row as an honored guest, but her seat was situated slightly behind the men in the group for cultural reasons. The symbolic seating is a gesture of protection in Maori culture.

The couple is next set to travel to the north island of New Zealand and the capital city of Auckland. For more from the Royal Tour, watch the clip below:

