Preparing for royal motherhood!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry continued to prove that they’re ready to be first-time parents during a Monday visit in Wellington, New Zealand.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the Maranui Cafe, where they spoke to young people about the importance of mental health in their lives, with Harry sharing his own story of seeking help through therapy.

But it was a sweet moment after their visit that caught people’s attention. As Meghan, 37, and Harry, 34, were leaving the event, the Duchess sent an aide back inside the cafe, asking them to give the leftover treats to the group of school children who had been waiting outside to meet the couple.

These gorgeous kids were waiting outside the Maranui cafe and Meghan sent an aide back into the cage to scoop up all the yummy cakes that she & Harry didn’t eat, to be given to the kids! All together now “Ahhhhhhh” 🍰 🎂 pic.twitter.com/qEBIRWiCCi — Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) October 28, 2018

Thank you to everyone that came to greet The Duke and Duchess in windy Wellington following their visit to Maranui Café to talk #MentalHealth with young people. #RoyalVisitNZpic.twitter.com/e7pBvFMe0N — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 29, 2018

Meghan and Harry took some time before entering the cafe to shake the kids’ hands and speak with them. Meghan even had a precious moment with one camera shy little boy who offered her a small bouquet of flowers. The Duchess spent some time talking to the little guy, trying to cheer him up.

Getty Images

Getty Images

But the kiddos who received Meghan’s treats didn’t need any additional cheering up as they posed for royal reporters outside of the cafe holding up the sweets with big grins.

For more from the royals, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Meet a ‘Lord of the Rings’ Orc and the Moment Is Priceless

Prince Harry Refers to ‘Our Little Bump’ in Precious Royal Tour Moment With Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Delivers Empowering Speech About Women's Right to Vote

Related Gallery