Meghan Markle Gives Local School Children Her Leftover Sweets in Cute New Zealand Visit
Preparing for royal motherhood!
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry continued to prove that they’re ready to be first-time parents during a Monday visit in Wellington, New Zealand.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the Maranui Cafe, where they spoke to young people about the importance of mental health in their lives, with Harry sharing his own story of seeking help through therapy.
But it was a sweet moment after their visit that caught people’s attention. As Meghan, 37, and Harry, 34, were leaving the event, the Duchess sent an aide back inside the cafe, asking them to give the leftover treats to the group of school children who had been waiting outside to meet the couple.
Meghan and Harry took some time before entering the cafe to shake the kids’ hands and speak with them. Meghan even had a precious moment with one camera shy little boy who offered her a small bouquet of flowers. The Duchess spent some time talking to the little guy, trying to cheer him up.
But the kiddos who received Meghan’s treats didn’t need any additional cheering up as they posed for royal reporters outside of the cafe holding up the sweets with big grins.
