Better protect your precious, Prince Harry!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were treated to some cinematic fun on Monday evening in Wellington, New Zealand.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were visiting the Courtenay Creative, a production company that works with film and involving young people in the behind-the-scenes cinema, when they were greeted by some scary and fantastical faces.

The pair entered the event, passing two knights in full suits of armour before turning to face a terrifying orc, one of the creepy villains from TheLord of the Rings film franchise, which was shot in New Zealand.

Harry and Meghan meet an orc at Courtenay Creative for their final event in Wellington. The orc later said they looked "quite scared" #RoyalVisitNZpic.twitter.com/w0nRL2Uei3 — Hannah Furness (@Hannah_Furness) October 29, 2018

This evening The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met young students and professionals working in Wellington's vibrant film and creative industries. 🎭🎬🎤#RoyalVisitNZpic.twitter.com/hWxq7FWDrV — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 29, 2018

Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, looked slightly taken aback as they faced the gruesome creature, who presented them with a gift. The man playing the orc later told reporters that the royals appeared “quite scared” when they met him in full costume.

That wasn’t the only bizarre character the couple met during their visit. Harry and Meghan also posed with a group of fully made-up creatures at the event, which had definite Halloween vibes.

For the appearance, Meghan changed out of the casual look she’d sported earlier in the day for a walk around the Abel Tasman National Park. The Duchess donned a white button-down blazer dress by Maggie Marilyn and black heels, while Harry rocking a gray blazer and blue pants.

It’s been a busy tour for the royals, who have just two days left in New Zealand before heading back home to England.

