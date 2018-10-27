Meghan Markle is quite the photographer!

The former Suits star shared her first official photo as the Duchess of Sussex to Twitter on Saturday, as she captured a candid shot of her husband, Prince Harry, practicing his speech for the Invictus Games' closing ceremony. While Meghan deleted her social media accounts after becoming engaged to Harry last year, Kensington Palace shared the sweet pic, and gave the actress photo credit.

The black-and-white shot shows Harry traveling across the stage at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, with a mic in his hand. Meghan appears have taken the pic as she supported her husband a few yards away.

"📷 The Duchess of Sussex," Kensington Palace captioned the photo, in part.

Fans of the newlyweds couldn't contain their excitement over the pic, with one person commenting, "OMG They have eyes only for each other😭😍Meghan took the pic❤The best photographer no doubt📸."

"Such a poignant photo," another fan replied. "The wording capturing the full meaning of the Invictus Games. The Unconquered Human Spirit. Such love taking this photo too, watching her man put his heart and soul into these games for each and every person. A true lesson in love that conquers all💕💕."

Members of the royal family don't have individual social media accounts (the exception is Princess Eugenie), but that doesn't mean they're not personally capturing important moments. Meghan's sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, also has an eye for photography, and is responsible for most of the birthday portraits the palace has released of her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Duchess of Cambridge also recently curated pieces for the National Portrait Gallery's exhibition on Victorian photography, and wrote a foreword for the Victorian Giants: The Birth of Art Photography exhibition catalog about her passion for photography.

"This period in the history of photography has long interested me," she said. "As a student at the University of St. Andrews, I chose it as the subject of my undergraduate thesis and photographs of children in particular, which feature predominantly within the exhibition are of real interest to me. These photographs allow us to reflect on the importance of preserving and appreciating childhood while it lasts."

"Children held a special place in the Victorian imagination and were celebrated for their seemingly boundless potential," Kate continued. "This notion still rings true for us today and it underpins much of my official work and the charities I have chosen to support, and, indeed, my role as a mother of a young family."

Meghan is also growing her family, as she's currently pregnant with her and Harry's first child together. See more in the video below.

