There’s nothing but love for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex received a warm welcome when arriving to watch the wheelchair basketball final at the 2018 Invictus Games in Sydney on Saturday Australia time. The expectant mother hid her baby bump in a wine-colored blouse by Australian brand Scanlan Theodore, which she paired with black pants and heels. Her hair was pulled back in a half-up, half-down ‘do.

Harry, 34, wore a black Invictus Games polo shirt with gray slacks. As the royal couple made their way down the stands and into their seats, they were greeted by a very excited crowd. Then proceeded to sit with Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Defence Minister Christopher Pyne.

Also at the event was David Beckham and his son, Romeo. The two were seated in the crowd and enjoying the game.

After attending the last day of the Invictus Games, Meghan and Harry will head to the Closing Ceremony at Qudos Bank Arena. The event, where the pair will be giving speeches, promises to be a celebration of the outstanding achievements and inspiring spirit of the Invictus Games competitors.

The day before, the twosome attended the Australia Geographic Society Awards looking stunning. Meghan wowed in a gorgeous black-and-white Oscar de la Renta gown that featured prints of birds all over it.

The couple presented awards to people involved in conservation and Harry gave a speech in which he sweetly quoted his father, Prince Charles, whom he referred to as a “well-known conservationist.”

“My father and others have been speaking about the environment for decades — not basing it on fallacy or new-age hypothesis, but rooted in science of facts, and the sobering awareness of our environmental vulnerability,” the prince said.

