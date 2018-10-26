It wasn’t exactly a smooth landing for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Sydney, Australia, on Friday local time.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were flying back to Australia from Tonga aboard a Qantas Airlines flight, with many royal reporters on board.

As the plane began to make its decent into the Sydney Airport, the pilots had to change course at the last minute and circle back around the famed Sydney Harbour. Multiple reporters noted that the pilot came on over the intercom to inform the plane’s passengers that they had to abort their original landing due to another plane that hadn’t cleared the runway.

The moment our quick-thinking @Qantas co-pilot Ann Cole (and Captain Nigel Rosser) aborted landing at @SydneyAirport due to an unexpected plane on the runway. The Sussexes (and us!) were in great hands. Fantastic flying✈️ pic.twitter.com/cb8G6ja1L7 — Omid Scobie (@scobie) October 26, 2018

The pilot explained that the incident is referred to as a “missed approach.” He went on to add, “You’ll get another great view of the harbour.”

Meghan and Harry started off their Royal Tour in Sydney, Australia, and will spend Saturday there before heading to New Zealand for the final stretch of their 16-day tour. For more from the royals, watch the clip below:

