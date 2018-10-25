The adorable moments never stop for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are expecting their first child together, stepped out in Tonga for day 12 of their royal tour on Friday, proving once again that they're the cutest #RelationshipGoals.

Per usual, the couple looked adoringly at each other, flashing big smiles while photographers snapped their pics as they made their way into the St. George's Government building in Nuku'alofa, Tonga, where they met with Tongan prime minister ʻAkilisi Pōhiva. Meghan arrived in a A-line belted Martin Grant shirtdress with olive and white stripes, giving fans a peek at her baby bump.

Prince Harry looked dapper as can be, clad in a gray suit with a white shirt and light blue tie, as the pair waved at the gathered crowd, which included some adorable kids -- one of whom was holding a sign advertising "Free Hugs!"

Phil Noble - Pool/Getty Images

Phil Noble - Pool/Getty Images

The lovebirds have been keeping busy since kicking off their royal tour last week. The two began their adventures in Australia, where they got plenty of practice in the parenting department, as they met with dozens of children Down Under.

Next, they traveled to Fiji, where Meghan debuted one of her most regal looks yet. There, they were also able to spend a little time relaxing at the five-star Vatuvara Private Islands resort, according to The Telegraph.

Tonga marks Meghan and Harry's third stop on the royal tour. They are also expected to travel to New Zealand and back to Sydney to complete their adventures abroad.

More on the royals in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle's Dress Designer Reveals How He Was Subtly Told About Her Baby Bump

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Enjoy Private Luxury Resort During Royal Tour

Meghan Markle Has Minor Wardrobe Malfunction as She Arrives in Tonga With Prince Harry: Pics!

Related Gallery