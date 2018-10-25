Whoops!

Even Duchesses can have slight fashion missteps. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry landed in Tonga on Thursday local time, and when the Duchess of Sussex stepped out at the Fua’amotu Airport she suffered a minor wardrobe malfunction.

It seems a tag was left on the skirt of her cherry red Self-Portrait dress. Thanks to some strong winds, the tag was visible as the Duchess exited the plane and was greeted in Nuku’alofa, Tonga, by Princess Angelika Latufuipeka.

In Meghan’s defense, the look was her second of the day after she wowed in a teal Jason Wu number during her last event in Fiji earlier in the day.

WireImage

WireImage

WireImage

After her arrival look, Markle changed into a third outfit -- a stunning white Theia Couture gown -- for an evening reception hosted by Tonga King Tupou and Queen Nanasopau’u.

The couple will remain in Tonga for a few days before returning to Australia over the weekend.

