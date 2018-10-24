Another day, another royal engagement for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

On Thursday morning Australia time and day 10 of their royal tour, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex traveled to the city of Nadi in Western Fiji, where they attended a special event at Nadi Airport and had a welcome ceremony.

Continuing her fashionable streak, a pregnant Meghan arrived wearing a dark teal shift dress designed by Jason Wu, which she paired with black Manolo Blahnik suede heels. She completed the sophisticated look with gold earrings and bracelet, and her hair in soft waves.. Harry stepped out in a posh light gray suit.

Following their warm welcome, the pair unveiled a new statue commemorating Sergeant Talaiasi Labalaba, a British-Fijian soldier who lost his life in the 1972 Battle of Mirbat.

Up next for the twosome, they will take a chartered flight to Tonga, where they will be met at Fua'amotu Airport by Princess Angelika Latufuipeka. That evening, Meghan and Harry will visit Consular House in central Nuku'alofa for a private engagement with King Tupou VI and Queen Nanasipauʻu, which will be followed by an official reception and dinner that will include traditional Tongan entertainment.

It has been a busy 10 days for the newlyweds. The day before, Meghan was forced to cut her trip to the Suva Municipal Market short due to "crowd management" issues. So many people were eager to catch a glimpse at the duchess, making the marketplace a bit chaotic.

"The duchess was only due to drop in at the market; it was only meant to be an extension of the reception at the High Commission," a royal source told ET. “There were much bigger crowds than people had been anticipating and there were a lot of people cramped into the market."

Prior to that engagement, Meghan gave a passionate speech about promoting female education at the University of the South Pacific.

