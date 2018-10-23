Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are continuing their adventures in Fiji!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently on day nine of their royal tour, and spent Wednesday morning visiting the University of the South Pacific, where Meghan gave a passionate speech promoting female education.

The former Suits star, who is expecting her first child with Prince Harry, stayed true to her signature style, wearing a pink printed ruffle dress by Figue that featured a belt with pom poms. She paired the feminine look with her black Castañer espadrilles and a black-and-beige clutch. Her hair was swept in a nice updo with flowers in it.

"Everyone should be afforded the opportunity to receive the education they want, but more importantly the education they have the right to receive. And for women and girls in developing countries, this is vital," she began. "When girls are given the right tools to succeed, they can create incredible futures, not only for themselves but for all of those around them."

Meghan also recounted her struggles to afford her university degree, stating, “As a university graduate, I know the personal feeling of pride and excitement that comes with attending university."

“From the moment you receive your acceptance letter to the exams you spend countless late nights studying for, the lifelong friendships you make with your fellow alumni to the moment that you receive your diploma, the journey of higher education is an incredible, impactful and pivotal one," she added. "I am also fully aware of the challenges of being able to afford this level of schooling for many people around the world, myself included.”

Meghan and Harry also took time meet with students to learn more about the subjects they are studying.

Prior to visiting the university, Harry visited the Fiji War Memorial, where he laid a wreath and met a number of Fiji war veterans, including a few who have even served with the British Armed Forces.

Ever since Kensington Palace announced earlier this month that Meghan was expecting, the duchess has been absolutely glowing in all her public outings! The 37-year-old royal wore two chic outfits for day eight of the royal tour on Tuesday. She first stepped out in a white, long-sleeved Zimmermann gown with a matching Stephen Jones cap...

..and later changed into a baby blue Safiyaa gown that gave fans a peek at her baby bump.

Last week, Meghan and Harry kicked off their royal tour in Australia. Watch the video below for all the highlights from their time Down Under!

