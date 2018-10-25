A much-needed break!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are smack dab in the middle of their royal tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand, but on Wednesday night local time, the couple took some time to relax privately.

According to The Telegraph, the couple spent the night at a five-star Fijian resort, flying to the Vatuvara Private Islands resort.

The high-end vacation destination features private villas, infinity pools, and was named one of “world’s most beautiful places" by Forbes.

Fiji’s tourism Minister Faiyaz Koya confirmed the couple stayed at the resort, telling The Telegraph, “Vatuvara is one of those islands you will not forget. It showcases Fijian spirit and what we have as Fijan people. It’s absolutely beautiful. Stunning. They would have enjoyed themselves.”

The couple is in the middle of a 16-day, 76-engagement tour, and have certainly been keeping busy. They started off Thursday morning in Fiji at a statue unveiling before traveling to Tonga later that afternoon.

Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, were greeted at the airport by Tonga Princess Angelika Latufuipeka before attending an evening reception hosted by King Lupou VI and Queen Nanasopau’u.

