Meghan Markle has been serving up some truly epic fashion looks during her Royal Tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand, with Prince Harry, and on Thursday local time, the Duchess of Sussex didn’t disappoint at an evening reception in Tonga.

The couple, who had spent the morning in Fiji, arrived to Nuku’alofa, Tonga, later in the day on Thursday. After being greeted at the airport in a cherry red Self- Portrait dress, Meghan changed into her third look of the day, a stunning white Theia Couture gown.

The bridal-looking dress flared out at the shoulders and exposed the Duchess’ toned arms. But the pregnant royal also took safety precautions.

Both Fiji and Tonga have official Zika warnings, and Meghan was seen wearing some extra shiny mosquito repellant on her arms for the outdoor event, which was hosted by King Tupou VI and Queen Nanasopau’u.

Prince Harry was all smiles at the event, holding his wife’s hand as he stepped out in a dapper black suit and bow tie with his service medals pinned to his chest.

At the reception, he shared some words from his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, in a speech, saying, “Your Majesties, it gives me great pleasure that my grandson and his wife are visiting the Kingdom of Tonga. Our two families have enjoyed a deep and warm friendship over many years, and I hope that our close relationship continues with the next generation."

The couple will spend Friday in Tonga before returning to Australia this weekend.

