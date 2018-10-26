Careful, Meghan Markle!

The pregnant Duchess of Sussex has been playing it very safe while on her and Prince Harry's royal tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand. Meghan, who confirmed last week that she and Harry are expecting their first child, is aware of the official warnings for Zika virus in both Fiji and Tonga -- the two countries the couple most recently visited while on tour.

Meghan, 37, has taken some of the necessary precautions, often wearing long sleeves, loose clothing and lots of mosquito repellent.

However, on Friday, the Duchess surprised many when she visited Tonga’s Tupou College for a rainforest dedication. Meghan and Harry attended the outdoor event to honor the last remaining forest area on Tonga’s main island of Tongatapu, and the Eua National Park Forest Reserve. Both locations are being admitted into the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy.

Hilariously, the Duke and Duchess were serenaded with a song to ward off mosquitoes by the Tupbattlingou College Boys’ choir, which left Meghan in tears of laughter. The mom-to-be could hardly contain herself as the choir performed their comedy spoof, which both Meghan and Harry cheered and clapped for at the end.

For the occasion, the Duchess stepped out in a beautiful azure blue Veronica Beard dress with three quarter-length sleeves and sky blue heels.

Meghan avoided a forest visit in Fiji earlier in the week, which Harry, 34, attended alone.

The couple left Tonga on Friday afternoon to return to Sydney, Australia, and will spend the weekend there before heading to New Zealand for the final leg of their tour.

