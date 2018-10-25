Meghan Markle Stuns in Stripes Again With a Sleek New Ponytail

Meghan Markle slays in stripes again!

The Duchess of Sussex kicked off her second day in Tonga on Friday local time with Prince Harry in a chic striped, button-down white-and-olive-green dress by Martin Grant -- the same designer who created the other striped frock she wore on the beach in Australia.

The brunette coordinated the flattering, belted A-line number with matching suede pumps, a nude leather clutch by Prada and her go-to quartz stud earrings from Birks Bee Chic.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

The royal showed off a new hairdo to complement her polished outfit, rocking a sleek mid-height ponytail. When Markle sports an updo, it usually exudes an effortlessly messy vibe with strands that are left to frame her face. This time, all of her tresses were pulled back into a slicked pony with hair wrapped around the base (a genius trick to hide the band!).

Her hair has been catching our eye a lot during this tour. On Wednesday, the former Suits actress wore Fijian flowers in her beautiful chignon as a romantic nod to her bond to Prince Harry.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Phil Noble - Pool/Getty Images

The duke and duchess, who are expecting their first child together in the spring, were all smiles as they entered St. George's Government building in Nuku'alofa, Tonga, where they met with Tongan prime minister ʻAkilisi Pōhiva.

Phil Noble - Pool/Getty Images

Phil Noble - Pool/Getty Images

For more on the royals' tour, peep below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Wave to Adorable Kids as They Meet With Tongan Prime Minister

Meghan Markle's Dress Designer Reveals How He Was Subtly Told About Her Baby Bump

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Enjoy Private Luxury Resort During Royal Tour

Related Gallery