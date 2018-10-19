Meghan Markle is taking style tips from Pippa Middleton!

The Duchess of Sussex visited Bondi Beach on day four of her royal Australia tour with Prince Harry on Thursday, wearing black wrap-a-round espadrille wedges with a striped Martin Grant maxi. The warm-weather sandal complemented her vacation vibe look for Oz's spring season.

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Coincidentally, Middleton sported the same shoes by Castaner, available to shop for $120 (score!), on her honeymoon last year in Sydney, also paired with a striped dress! The new mom is a fan of the chic summery shoe. She donned similar styles multiple times at this year's Wimbledon.

Saeed Khan/AFP/Getty Images

Someone in the royal family who isn't exactly keen on the sandals? Queen Elizabeth. According to Vanity Fair, “The Queen isn’t a fan of wedged shoes,” said a source. “She really doesn’t like them and it’s well known among the women in the family.”

Markle has made headlines for breaking tradition, including crossing her legs and baring shoulders. Although it's not the Queen's cup of tea, the wedges are a testament to her modern ways.

For more on Markle, see below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle's Growing Baby Bump Looks Adorable in This Dress

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's First Week of Royal Tour Proves They're Ready for Parenthood

Meghan Markle Combats Her Jet Lag With 4:30 a.m. Yoga Session in Australia