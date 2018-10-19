Fashion

Meghan Markle's Growing Baby Bump Looks Adorable in This Dress

By Amy Lee‍
Meghan Markle 1280
Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan Markle is showing off her baby bump!

The pregnant royal visited Macarthur Girls High School in Sydney on Thursday, day four of her Australia tour, in a gorgeous navy blue, bi-color A-line midi dress by London-based brand Roksanda. 

The elegant frock's flattering silhouette draped over the duchess' growing tummy, complemented by the same suede nude Stuart Weitzman pumps the brunette has donned multiple times during her tour with Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle at girls school
Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage
Meghan Markle pregnant
Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Changing it up from her usual waves and messy bun, she debuted a pretty hairstyle -- a half-up-half-down 'do with a slight voluminous crown, effortless, romantic waves and loose strands that framed her glowing face. 

Meghan Markle half-up hairstyle
Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

The Duchess of Sussex, 37, watched a dance performance outdoors alongside her husband, 34. 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle watching dance performance
Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Earlier in the day, Markle visited Bondi Beach in a stunning striped maxi by Australian designer Martin Grant. She was spotted cradling her bump as she beamed on the iconic beach. 

Meghan Markle baby bump
Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

See below for more on the royal's pregnancy: 

