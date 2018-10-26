Back in Oz!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry touched back down in Sydney, Australia, on Friday local time. While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex didn’t have the smoothest of landings at the Sydney Airport after their pilot had to abort his original landing due to another plane on the runway, the couple made up for the minor blip by stepping out at the Australia Geographic Society Awards looking stunning.

Meghan, 37, wowed in a gorgeous black-and-white Oscar de la Renta gown that featured prints of birds all over it. The pregnant royal paired the look with black heels that's she's worn previously during the tour.

AFP

AFP

AFP

The couple presented awards to people involved in conservation and Harry, who was dressed in a navy blue suit and light blue tie, gave a speech in which he sweetly quoted his father, Prince Charles, whom he referred to as a “well-known conservationist.”

“My father and others have been speaking about the environment for decades — not basing it on fallacy or new-age hypothesis, but rooted in science of facts, and the sobering awareness of our environmental vulnerability,” the 34-year-old prince said.

