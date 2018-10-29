Meghan Markle's BFF, Jessica Mulroney, is stealing the spotlight!

While the Duchess of Sussex is usually the one making headlines, her stylist pal was the center of attention on Monday when she made a guest appearance on Good Morning America.

Mulroney is a new fashion contributor for the TV show, and stopped by to discuss fall fashion. In her debut appearance, she provided her expert advice on how to create a six-piece capsule wardrobe.

"We are fed so much information when it comes to fashion," Mulroney explained. "What we're supposed to buy, what's trendy, what we're supposed to get rid of it. How do we figure out those key pieces we need in our closet? That's what a capsule collection is."

"It's finding those six pieces that you can mix and match, you can do day to night, you actually wear," she added. "They don't just hang in your closet. These are the pieces you will wear over and over again."

See Mulroney's first segment for GMA below:

Meanwhile, Mulroney's friend, Meghan, and her husband, Prince Harry, have been enjoying their royal tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. Over the past few weeks, the Duchess of Sussex -- who is pregnant with her first child -- has been sporting a slew of chic looks, giving fans a peek at her growing baby bump.

See all her trendy outfits in the gallery below:

