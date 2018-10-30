Following in her sister-in-law’s footsteps!

Kate Middleton became known early on for recycling some of her regal styles, and now Meghan Markle is taking a page from her book.

The 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex stepped out in Auckland, New Zealand, on Tuesday night local time to attend a reception at the Auckland War Memorial Museum with her husband Prince Harry in a familiar look.

Meghan wowed in a navy button-down Antonio Berardi dress, which was was spotted in last year while watching Prince Harry play polo.

This time around, however, the Duchess was sporting her tiny baby bump under the dress, which flares out at the waist.

The couple were treated to traditional dance performances at the event, which was hosted by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. A mom herself, Jacinda recently became one of a small handful of female politicians to give birth while in office. She also was the first female head of government to attend the United Nations General Assembly meeting with her infant daughter present this past September.

At the reception, Prince Harry addressed the crowd in his role as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador.

"For both of us one of the most rewarding things about traveling through four Commonwealth countries these past few weeks has been the opportunity to meet young leaders, who are making a significant difference within their own communities,” he said on behalf of himself and his wife.

"In my role as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador, it is a privilege to champion so many exceptionally talented young leaders across all 53 countries; your voices are being heard, and each and every one of you is making this change happen." — The Duke of Sussex #RoyalVisitNZpic.twitter.com/EqCmqEhkwP — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 30, 2018

The navy look was Meghan’s third of the day. She started off going casual for a gumboot throwing competition, which she won, and changed into a nude Brandon Maxwell dress and Burberry coat for a walk around the Viaduct Harbour.

For more from the royals trip to New Zealand, watch the clip below:

