Meghan Markle Is Welcomed to Auckland With 'Suits' Theme Song

Meghan Markle got quite the welcome to Auckland, New Zealand!

The 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, participated in a walkabout in Auckland on Tuesday, and fans were delighted to greet the pair. While graciously shaking hands, posing for pics and speaking to the gathered group, Meghan got a personal welcome in the form of a marching band performance of "Greenback Boogie," the theme song to Suits.

Meghan starred on the USA series from 2011-2018, so she's likely quite familiar with the 2010 song by Ima Robot. Though she didn't acknowledge the amazing singing and instrumental rendition of the track, Meghan seemed thrilled by the warm welcome to the city.

Wearing a nude fitted Brandon Maxwell dress and a Burberry trench coat, Meghan stunned at the walkabout, where she also reconnected with a fan she used to chat with on Instagram.

While in New Zealand, where the couple arrived on Saturday, the expectant parents have been incredibly busy! Meghan gave a speech, comforted a crying fan, gave leftover treats to school children and bested her husband in a gumboot-throwing contest.

The Duke and Duchess are finishing up their first royal tour as a married couple; they have one stop left, in Rotorua, New Zealand, and are set to conclude their visit on Oct. 31.

Watch the video below for more on their trip:

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle Flashes Her Baby Bump in Recycled Dress on Royal Tour: Pics!

Meghan Markle Reunites With Fan She Used to Talk With on Instagram: See the Sweet Moment!

Meghan Markle Beats Prince Harry in Gumboot-Throwing Contest in New Zealand -- Watch!

Related Gallery