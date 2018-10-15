One happy grandma!

The news broke on Monday that Meghan Markle was pregnant with her first child with Prince Harry, and no one was more excited than Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland.

“Ms. Ragland is very happy about this lovely news, and she looks forward to welcoming her first grandchild,” Kensington Palace tells ET in a statement.

When asked whether the Duchess’ father, Thomas Markle, had been notified or had a statement of his own, the Palace declined to comment.

Thomas has been on the outs with his daughter in recent months after several negative and very public interviews, in which he bashed the royal family and Prince Harry.

Steve Parsons - Pool / Getty Images

Meghan’s half-sister, Samantha Markle, showed up to Kensington Palace uninvited earlier this month and was turned away at the door.

“The palace doesn’t want to dignify any of it because it just adds fuel to the fire,” a source told ET at the time. “Samantha revels in the attention. Meghan is not corresponding with her sister or her father.”

As for Ragland, Meghan has kept her mother close since becoming an official member of the royal family.

Ben Stansall - WPA Pool/Getty Images

In late September, the Duchess was joined by her mother at an event honoring her first solo project as a royal, a community cookbook. The proud Ragland was overheard introducing herself to guests as “Meg’s mum.”

Meghan and Harry are currently at the start of a two-week Royal Tour in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Tonga. The Palace has confirmed to ET that Meghan has past her 12-week mark and is in “good health.” She will not be adjusting her Royal Tour plans, despite there being warnings of Zika virus in Fiji and Tonga.

For more, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Pregnant Meghan Markle Will Not Adjust Royal Tour Schedule Despite Zika Warnings

Meghan Markle Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Prince Harry Next Spring!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Show PDA While Arriving in Australia For First Royal Tour

Related Gallery