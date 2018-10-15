Meghan Markle is not changing her Royal Tour schedule, despite announcing her first pregnancy on Monday.

The 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex revealed she will be welcoming her first child with Prince Harry this coming spring in a statement from Kensington Palace.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson confirms to ET that Markle has past her 12-week mark and is in “good health.” She just embarked on her two-week tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Tonga, touching down in Sydney, Australia, on Tuesday local time.

And the tour will continue as planned, despite there being warnings from the Foreign Office of a risk of Zika virus on the islands of Fiji and Tonga. As planned, Markle will not be attending the Fiji War Memorial visit or the Colo-i-Suva forest visit that Prince Harry will be taking on solo.

According to several royal reporters, the Duchess received medical advice before leaving on the tour.

The couple’s future child will be seventh in line to the throne when he or she is born next spring. The baby will join cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, the children of Kate Middleton and Prince William.

