Meghan Markle is pregnant with her first child, Kensington Palace announced on Monday. Markle, 37, and her husband, Prince Harry, 34, will be welcoming the little one in Spring 2019, according to the press release.

“Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public,” the statement reads.

The couple is currently on their Royal Tour of Australia, New Zealand, Tonga, and Fiji. They touched down in Sydney, Australia on Tuesday local time and have a full schedule of events.

This past Friday they attended the Royal Wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in Windsor, England.

The newest member of the Royal family will join his or her cousins, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and little Prince Louis, who was born to Kate Middleton and Prince William last April.

