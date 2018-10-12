Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Arrive at Princess Eugenie’s Wedding

It’s deja vu for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrived to the grounds of Windsor Castle on Friday for a royal wedding — but not their own this time.

Just five months after Meghan and Harry tied the knot in a historic ceremony, the couple returned to Windsor Castle for the wedding of Harry’s cousin, Princess Eugenie, and her fiance, Jack Brooksbank.

The couple arrived around 10:30 a.m. local time, rushing out of their car and straight into St. George's Chapel, so as not to draw too much attention.

The Duchess of Sussex sported a navy Givenchy dress and coat, referencing her Royal Wedding gown designer, and a hat by Noel Stewart. Prince Harry wore the traditional coat with tails, a sky blue tie, and grey pants. They were quickly followed by Prince William and Kate Middleton.

AP Images

Getty Images

AFP

The couple got there shortly before the ceremony began at St. George’s Chapel, where they said their own vows in a televised ceremony. Similar to Meghan and Harry’s nuptials, Eugenie and Jack will be having their own carriage ride around Windsor following the ceremony.

Their route will take them along the Royal Mews and the High Street, echoing the route Eugenie’s uncle, Prince Edward, and his wife, the Countess of Wessex Sophie, did following their 1999 wedding.

After the carriage ride, Queen Elizabeth II is hosting a reception at Windsor Castle for the newlyweds and their guests.

For more from Meghan and Harry's big day, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle Reveals Her 'Something Blue' From Royal Wedding With Prince Harry

Princess Eugenie's Nuptials: A Regal Guide to the Second Royal Wedding of the Year

Princess Eugenie’s Mother Fergie Is Already Excited to Be a Grandmother Ahead of Daughter’s Wedding

Related Gallery