Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting excited for their first royal tour as husband and wife!

The Duke and Duchesses of Sussex are gearing up for their visit to Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga, which will begin on Oct. 16. While on their trip, the couple will make several appearances at the Invictus Games in Sydney, Australia. The Twitter handle for the sporting event for injured and ill servicemen and women -- which Harry founded in 2014 -- was thrilled to share a new pic of the couple in lead-up to the games.

In the pic, Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, are holding up a flag for the event in front of a fall-filled backdrop. Wearing a maroon coat and black top, Meghan looks stunning as she poses next to a grinning Harry, who's sporting a gray suit jacket and a white collared shirt.

"Fabulous to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex fly the flag for #IG2018 ahead of their trip down under!" reads the tweet. "We’re looking forward to hosting them at various events during the Games, including the closing ceremony."

Last month, a source told ET that Meghan is "busily preparing" for the upcoming tour and "doesn't want to make a wrong step."

"[Meghan and Harry] wanted to hit the ground running after their marriage to focus on their charitable interests and Meghan is really looking forward to representing Her Majesty on her first major Commonwealth tour to Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand," the source said. "...She really is taking the new job part of her role seriously having meetings with palace staff and learning about the Commonwealth so she can support Harry in his new role as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador."

