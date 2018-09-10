Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share Details of Their First Royal Tour

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are about to begin their first royal tour since tying the knot!

On Monday, Kensington Palace shared details about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's previously announced visit to Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga during the last two weeks of October.

The couple will depart the U.K. on Oct. 16 en route to Australia where they'll stay until Oct. 22. Harry, 33, and Meghan, 37, will spend time in the cities of Sydney, Dubbo, Melbourne and Fraser Island while on the continent.

Next, they'll head to Fiji, where they'll visit Suva and Nadi over two full days. Following Fiji, on Oct. 25, they'll visit Nuku'alofa, Tonga, before heading back to Sydney, Australia, on Oct. 26. After another day in Sydney, the pair will visit Wellington, Abel Tasman, Auckland and Rotorua, New Zealand before completing their tour on Oct. 31.

Harry and Meghan were invited to visit Australia and New Zealand by the countries' respective governments. The Foreign and Commonwealth Office in both Fiji and Tonga also requested the Duke and Duchess' presence.

During the tour, Kensington Palace said that Harry and Meghan will focus their efforts on "youth leadership, environmental and conservation efforts -- including the dedication of several new Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy projects – and the recovery and rehabilitation of servicemen and women through the Invictus Games Sydney 2018."

Last week, a source told ET that Meghan is "busily preparing" for the upcoming tour and "doesn't want to make a wrong step."

"[Meghan and Harry] wanted to hit the ground running after their marriage to focus on their charitable interests and Meghan is really looking forward to representing Her Majesty on her first major Commonwealth tour to Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand," the source said. "...She really is taking the new job part of her role seriously having meetings with palace staff and learning about the Commonwealth so she can support Harry in his new role as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador."

