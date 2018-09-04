Prince Harry never misses an opportunity to let his wife, Meghan Markle, know just how special she is to him!



He took Markle to the 2018 WellChild Awards at the Royal Lancaster Hotel on Tuesday, where he delivered a speech highlighting just how important the charity is to him. He also took a moment to mention that he enjoys supporting charities alongside his wife.



“For the past 40 years, WellChild has been identifying issues and finding long-lasting solutions so that families can care for and support their children at home in the very best possible way,” he said. “I have been a patron of the organization for 11 years now, and this year I am especially grateful to be able to share the scope and magnitude of this work with my wife, who joins me here this evening.”



The organization’s awards honor the inspirational qualities of the U.K.'s seriously ill children and young people, as well as those who go that extra mile to make a difference in their lives. Harry discussed the noble, challenging cause in his speech.



“Caring for children with serious health needs is demanding, I don't need to tell the people in this room that. It's exhausting and difficult,” he said. “Lack of training is a huge barrier to leaving hospital for many families who spend months and months wanting to go home. In most areas of the U.K., only very brief training is available and doesn’t always include potentially life-saving crisis interventions. That means that a large group of isolated, partially or untrained parents and families are having to provide 24-hour, often invasive, care to their children -- they deserve our support. And that’s where WellChild comes in.”



This thoughtful speech comes just days after a royal insider told ET that the Harry’s wife has been a real source of strength for the 33-year-old prince as the anniversary of his mother Princess Diana’s death arrived.



"I think Meghan has changed him for the better. I think she's helped get him more in touch with his emotional side and he is without a doubt a happier man with Meghan in his life," royal expert Katie Nicholl, author of Harry: Life, Loss, and Love, previously told ET. "[He's] so much more ready to embrace the future and his royal role with someone to share the load with. He seems really to have met his match in Meghan."



