Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Visit Their Namesake of Sussex, England

Welcome home, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Sussex, England, together for the first time on Wednesday, greeting members of the public gathered on West Street on their way to the Edes House, an event space in Chichester.

Meghan swept her hair up with a few curled strands hanging loose. She sported a cream-colored Armani coat and matching cream heels, a black button-down Hugo Boss blouse, and an & Other Stories leather skirt. She paired the look with a small Gabriela Hearst Nina bag. Harry wore a grey suit and a wide grin, high-fiving school children who had been waiting to meet the couple. The Duke also knelt down to give a sweet dog a pet in the crowd. Meghan followed suit, crouching down to pet a black dog.

A group of children gave Meghan a handwritten "A to Z" guide to Sussex, which she graciously accepted, saying, "That is fantastic! Oh my goodness, you guys, thank you!"

Meghan meets the children from Westbourne School #Chichester who gave her their A-Z of Sussex! pic.twitter.com/Y4NRo2JpIf — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) October 3, 2018

The Duchess also shared a funny moment with a little girl who seemed more content with eating her apple than saying hello to a member of the royal family.

The couple will view the Sussex copy of the American Declaration of Independence, which is one of two contemporary handwritten ceremonial manuscript copies. The other copy is, of course, located in the National Archives in Washington D.C.

Following the viewing of the rare historic document, the couple will travel along the coast to Bognor Regis where they will officially open the University of Chichester’s Engineering and Digital Technology Park.

The couple will end the day will visits to the city of Brighton, England, on the coast and Hove in East Sussex. After touring the Pavilion in Brighton, they will visit the Survivors’ Network, a charity that supports survivors of sexual violence and abuse. Their final engagement of the day will take place at the JOFF Youth Centre in the coastal town of Peacehaven. While there, Harry and Meghan will meet young people from youth groups across East Sussex, focusing on their plans to prioritize mental health and emotional well being.

The Duke and Duchess are certainly keeping busy ahead of their royal tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga in just a few weeks.

For more from the couple, watch the clip below:

