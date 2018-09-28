Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is getting a lot of attention for the new documentary, Queen of the World, in which she opens up to cameras about her wedding day.

In the new film, she makes several notable admissions, like the fact that she secretly had a piece of the dress worn on her first date with Prince Harry sewn into her wedding gown and that she surprised her husband with the veil containing wild flowers representing all 53 countries of the Commonwealth.

Executive producer Nick Kent tells ET it was “really, really exciting” to witness the new royal be reunited with her gown for the first time since her wedding day.

“When she saw the dress, she was really excited to see it and spend time looking at it,” he reveals, adding how wonderful it was that “the first thing she does is she looks for that little piece of blue that she secretly had sewn into the dress.”

He adds, “The fact that was the first thing she said and nobody knew shows how relaxed she was in front of the camera and how for her, it was a genuinely enjoyable moment. She really cherished it.”

It’s that kind of rare, personal revelation that Kent says demonstrates how Markle is making her own stamp on the royal family. Since becoming the Duchess of Sussex, observers have commented on how she’s bucked protocol or broken traditions, like most recently shutting her own car door or crossing her legs.

“A powerful example of that is the piece of blue fabric in the dress. That was a very private gesture that she made, to have that piece of fabric sewn in, nobody knew about that. The fact that she was happy to share that, you know, it’s quite an intimate insight,” Kent says, before adding an unexpected caveat: “The other thing, is that it’s a mistake to think that the monarchy stays the same. In a sense, reinventing how you fulfill your duties as a member of the royal family is something that’s not a new thing. So in a funny way, she’s kind of following in the tradition of queen herself and Princess Diana.”

Markle’s royal presence also represents a new era for the monarchy, which is addressed in the new film by focusing heavily on the “younger generation,” notably her and Prince Harry, whom the queen has appointed as youth ambassador for the Commonwealth.

In addition to making their wedding day about the Commonwealth, by incorporating each country into Markle’s veil, in the documentary, the two are seen co-hosting a group of Caribbean scholars at an event at Buckingham Palace with relative ease.

“She’s a professional in front of the camera,” Kent notes, later adding about the couple: “He and Meghan are a dream team.”

Queen of the World premieres Monday, Oct. 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

