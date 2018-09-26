Meghan Markle Proves She's Just Like Us With Simple Gesture -- Watch!

Royals, they're just like us!

OK, maybe not all the time, but on Tuesday morning in London, England, Meghan Markle caused quite a stir when she was spotted doing a simple, everyday gesture during her first solo appearance as the Duchess of Sussex.

Upon arrival at London's Royal Academy of Arts, the former Suits star was all smiles as she stepped out of the back seat of a luxury vehicle. And while its typically royal protocol to have others open and close the door for you, independent Meghan took it upon herself to close the car door herself, as seen in this video from The Associated Press:

DUCHESS CLOSES DOOR: The Duchess of Sussex - #MeghanMarkle - closed her own car door and exchanged traditional Maori greetings during her first solo engagement at the #RoyalAcademyOfArt in London pic.twitter.com/8hwVo5og22 — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) September 26, 2018

Fans on social media couldn't get enough of Meghan's latest move, calling the 36-year-old royal "humble" and "down to earth."

"She is such a cool Duchess," one fan marveled, with another writing, "My heroine <3."

But Meghan isn't the only royal who's closed her own door before -- as many pointed out on Twitter, her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, has actually done it on several occasions.

Cue Destiny's Child:

Aside from the car door moment going viral, Meghan also made headlines for her sophisticated and sweet look. The Duchess of Sussex turned heads in a black Givenchy dress that featured velvet details and sheer sleeves, which she styled with Aquazzura pumps and a chic clutch.

More details on her outfit in the video below:

