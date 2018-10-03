Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are clearly still feeling the chemistry!

The newlyweds sweetly couldn't keep their hands off each other (they were literally always holding hands), during their appearance at their namesake, Sussex, England, on Wednesday. Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, respectively, held each other tight as they walked around and greeted locals in the area.

The two, who began their day on West Street en route to the Edes House, later visited the Joff Youth Centre, where they continued their PDA by holding hands as they sat next to each other on the couch.

Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

CHRIS JACKSON/AFP/Getty Images

This isn't the first time Meghan and Harry, who married in May, have made headlines for breaking royal protocol by showing affection.

The two shared a sweet kiss in July, as Meghan cheered on her husband at the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club.

Harry's Sentebale St. Regis team ended up winning the match, and Meghan presented the trophy to the winning team. After warmly hugging the team captain -- polo superstar Nacho Figueras -- Meghan reserved a kiss on the lips for Harry.

Watch below.

