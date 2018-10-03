PSA: Meghan Markle wore an under-$100 piece and it's available to shop!

The Duchess of Sussex visited Sussex, England, with Prince Harry on Wednesday, looking so polished and chic in a green button-down, Hugo Boss leather pencil skirt and nude suede Stuart Weitzman pumps.

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Her silk blouse is from affordable Swedish-based brand & Other Stories, and it's literally the most versatile top ever.

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

The relaxed yet sleek silhouette is perfect for work whether it's tucked into a skirt -- à la Markle -- or wide-leg trousers. But it's also a staple for low-key days too when styled with denim or shorts.

Although her exact forest green shade is sold out, you can get your hands on a dark green version which is almost identical to the royal's. Plus, it comes in black, white and off-white, so we suggest stocking up!

Shop it below before it's gone.

& Other Stories

& Other Stories Straight Fit Silk Shirt $99

Watch the brunette's hairstylist dish on his must-have hair essentials:

