These royal lovebirds simply cannot keep their hands to themselves!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived in Australia for their first royal tour early Monday morning local time and the cute couple stepped out holding hands after deboarding their plane.

The 34-year-old Duke and the 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex arrived in Sydney on a Qantas Airways flight at 7 a.m., and the two were all smiles as they were flanked by a large crew of aides and officials.

Meghan looked stylish in a black turtleneck under a black coat with a maroon scarf to stave off the brisk weather downunder, while Harry kept things classy yet casual in a grey sweater over a light blue collared button down and a simple tan satchel.

The pair held hands and smiled as they walked through the airport, only separating when it came time to get into the car.

Despite the nearly 20-hour flight from London to Australia, both royals looked fresh-faced and happy to kick off their 16-day tour of the continent, which will take them across Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.

They will then return to Australia for a few days before the annual Invictus Games in Sydney -- an annual event created by Prince Harry in 2014, similar to the Paralympics, in which wounded or disabled military personnel and veterans compete in a variety of sports.

This year's Invictus Games run from Oct. 20 to Oct. 27.

Just over a year ago, the royal couple was spotted holding hands for the first time in September 2017, when they attended last year's Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada.

Check out the video below to see the sweet moment the pair shared long before tying the knot and becoming Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

