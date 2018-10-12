Fashion

The Wedding Dress Trend That Has Meghan Markle Written All Over It

By Amy Lee‍
Meghan Markle royal wedding
Blame it on Princess Eugenie's nuptials, but we're in the mood to browse through some wedding dress inspiration. Coincidentally, Bridal Fashion Week just ended in New York City, where the newest jaw-dropping gowns debuted on the runway and next year's biggest bridal trends were revealed.

There was no shortage of glamour from the collections, with lots of feathers, embellishments and dramatic capes in the mix. However, one minimalist silhouette popped up in many lines across the board and we have a feeling Meghan Markle had something to do with it. 

Whether you're engaged (congrats!) or just looking for fun, here are the five biggest trends from bridal week. 

Bateau Neckline 

Call it the Meghan Markle effect. Many collections sent down dresses boasting elegant, wide boat necklines similar to the one the Duchess of Sussex donned on her big day. 

Capes

Dramatic and utterly romantic, capes of various lengths from long and frothy to structured designs to overlay capelets adorned many gowns and minis. 

Feathers 

There's something about plumage that turns the glamour all the way up, and it's the perfect choice for the bride who never shies away when all eyes are on her. 

Voluminous Sleeves

Before you start picturing your mom's '80s wedding dress, think again. 2019's statement sleeves complement sleek, understated silhouettes for a fashion-forward result that's far from distracting and surprisingly ethereal. Plus, many of the designs are detachable -- aka two looks in one. 

Sparkly

Your wedding day is your time to shine, and embellished gowns will literally have you glimmering and glistening as you float down the aisle for an entrance no one will forget. 

