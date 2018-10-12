The Wedding Dress Trend That Has Meghan Markle Written All Over It
Blame it on Princess Eugenie's nuptials, but we're in the mood to browse through some wedding dress inspiration. Coincidentally, Bridal Fashion Week just ended in New York City, where the newest jaw-dropping gowns debuted on the runway and next year's biggest bridal trends were revealed.
There was no shortage of glamour from the collections, with lots of feathers, embellishments and dramatic capes in the mix. However, one minimalist silhouette popped up in many lines across the board and we have a feeling Meghan Markle had something to do with it.
Whether you're engaged (congrats!) or just looking for fun, here are the five biggest trends from bridal week.
Bateau Neckline
Call it the Meghan Markle effect. Many collections sent down dresses boasting elegant, wide boat necklines similar to the one the Duchess of Sussex donned on her big day.
Capes
Dramatic and utterly romantic, capes of various lengths from long and frothy to structured designs to overlay capelets adorned many gowns and minis.
Feathers
There's something about plumage that turns the glamour all the way up, and it's the perfect choice for the bride who never shies away when all eyes are on her.
Voluminous Sleeves
Before you start picturing your mom's '80s wedding dress, think again. 2019's statement sleeves complement sleek, understated silhouettes for a fashion-forward result that's far from distracting and surprisingly ethereal. Plus, many of the designs are detachable -- aka two looks in one.
Sparkly
Your wedding day is your time to shine, and embellished gowns will literally have you glimmering and glistening as you float down the aisle for an entrance no one will forget.
Get the scoop on the latest royal wedding below:
RELATED CONTENT:
Why Prince Louis Didn't Attend Princess Eugenie's Wedding With Prince George and Princess Charlotte
Princess Eugenie's Mother Fergie Lets Out a Huge Sigh of Relief After Daughter Says 'I Do'
What Princess Eugenie Had in Common With Fellow Royal Brides Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton
Related Gallery