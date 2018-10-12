Princess Eugenie's mother, Sarah Ferguson, let her feelings be known with one exhale.

The mother of the bride was very boisterous while greeting fans, family and friends outside St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, on Friday, but once her 28-year-old daughter said "I do" to her groom, Jack Brooksbank, it was clear Fergie had been feeling the nerves that come with being part of such a big event.

Seated next to her oldest daughter, Princess Beatrice, cameras caught Fergie breathing a huge sigh of relief after the ceremony was all over. She chuckled a bit while waving to someone in the congregation.

The Duchess of York can now breath a sigh of relief that the #RoyalWedding went without a hitch pic.twitter.com/YF9ETtdhDm — Charlie Proctor (@MonarchyUK) October 12, 2018

Fergie, who was married to Eugenie and Beatrice's father, Prince Andrew, from 1986 to 1996, turned heads long before the wedding was over, thanks to her standout style. The 58-year-old Duchess of York arrived at the ceremony with Beatrice and wore an emerald green dress by local Windsor company Emma Louise Design that paired perfectly with the bride's emerald tiara that was borrowed from Queen Elizabeth II. Fergie paired her dress with a vintage Manolo Blahnik bag and a matching green hat that featured a gold band along the brim that jetted out in the back.

Months prior to her daughter's big day, Fergie admitted that she was already getting emotional. “I do understand why mothers cry at weddings now,” she said while on BBC’s The One Show. “All my life I’ve thought, ‘What’s she crying for? It’s lovely, it’s a great day.’ But it’s just your little one!”

During the interview, she also gushed over the groom. “The good news is Jack, he works as the European Manager for Casamigos Tequila, so I’m perfect,” she joked. “He’ll just hand me the two liter and say, ‘OK, mother-in-law, down it!’”

As for the advice she'd give Jack about joining the royal family, Fergie shared, "The thing about Andrew and I is that we go with our hearts. We go with the family unity. You can see that. That’s all about seeing the light in life. Jack is really an amazing bringer of light. He brings joy. I just say to Jack, always just, ‘Stay yourself.’”

