Mother of the bride!

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, who more commonly goes by Fergie, arrived at Windsor Castle on Friday for the wedding of her daughter, Princess Eugenie, and her fiance, Jack Brooksbank.

The 58-year-old activist and ex-wife of Prince Andrew was seen outside of St. George’s Chapel ahead of the nuptials. Fergie arrived with her daughter, Princess Beatrice.

Fergie wore a Kelly green dress and a ribbon wrapped hat, while Beatrice opted for a royal blue dress and purple headband.

Beatrice in @ralphandrusso and a hat by Sarah Cant pic.twitter.com/MENnE1AfB9 — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) October 12, 2018

This is the second royal wedding Fergie has attended at St. George’s Chapel this year. The Duchess of York also was present at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's nuptials in May.

Fergie is thrilled by the marriage of her youngest daughter. In August, the humanitarian opened up on BBC’s The One Show about Eugenie’s wedding plans.

“She knows exactly what she wants,” Fergie said of the big day. "Jack and her are very contemporary. They’re very inclusive, and they’re all about love. And they want this wedding to be about that, to include everybody, to really absorb the love they have for each other with everybody else."

She’s even looking forward to the couple having children. "They are thrilled because I write children’s books and I’m a child,” Fergie gushed. “And I haven’t grown up. So they’ll just go, ‘Here, take [it], Mom!"

