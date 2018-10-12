Princess Eugenie was a picturesque bride as she arrived to her and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding on Friday.

The couple's nuptials are being held at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England -- the same location where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said their "I dos."

Eugenie chose an off-the-shoulder Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos gown with a lengthy train that she paired with a Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara from her grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's personal collection, and satin peep-toe heels by Charlotte Olympia.

The bride met the British-based designers of her gown when co-hosting an event in support of women artists, and has been wearing Peter Pilotto designs for several years. Pilotto and De Vos researched previous dresses worn by members of the royal family before constructing the perfect gown for Eugenie's big day.

The dress features a neckline that folds around the shoulders to a low back that drapes into a flowing full length train. The low back feature was a the specific request of Eugenie, who had surgery at 12 to correct scoliosis, and wanted her scars to be visible.

As for her breathtaking tiara, the accessory is made of rose cut diamonds pavé set in platinum, with six emeralds on either side, and was bequeathed by Mrs. Greville to Queen Elizabeth in 1942.

Eugenie's bouquet was equally stunning, and included Lily of the Valley, Stephanotis pips, hints of baby blue thistles, white spray roses and trailing ivy.

The blushing bride arrived to St George's Chapel in a 1977 Rolls Royce Phantom VI, accompanied by her father, Prince Andrew, Duke of York. The vehicle was presented to Queen Elizabeth in 1978 for her Silver Jubilee by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.

The 28-year-old princess previously revealed to British Vogue of her gown, "I'm not telling anyone who is making it, but I can say it is a British-based designer. [The dress] is the one thing that I was really decisive about. As soon as we announced the wedding, I knew the designer, and the look, straight away. I never thought I'd be the one who knew exactly what I like, but I've been pretty on top of it."

Before the wedding, there was strong speculation that London-based label Erdem would be the one. Other guesses included Vivienne Westwood, Ralph & Russo, Suzannah and Jenny Packham.

The princess' dress will inevitably be compared to Meghan's bateau-neckline Givenchy number she donned for her wedding earlier in May.

The bride is the daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah, Duchess of York, and younger sister of Princess Beatrice.

Here's more on the the princess' big day and a look back at other royal wedding gowns:

