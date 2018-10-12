Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are married!

The couple tied the knot in a gorgeous wedding at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, on Friday. During the vows Eugenie and Jack looked so in love! Eugenie grinned when Jack began reciting his vows and looked giddy after he declared, "I will."

Meanwhile, though stoic, Jack looked a bit teary-eyed throughout the vows, and let out a closed-mouth smile of his own when Eugenie said "I will."

The couple went on to recite more vows while holding hands. During this time both Jack and Eugenie could be seen rubbing each other's hand with their thumbs. Jack even got emotional during Eugenie's vows, letting out his first full smile and rocking back on his feet.

When it came time for Jack to give Eugenie her ring, he had a little trouble getting the Welsh gold band -- which was gifted to her by Queen Elizabeth -- to slide on her finger. The blushing bride helped her groom out, though, and got the ring placed. Jack decided not to receive a wedding band, just as Prince William did when he wed Kate Middleton.

The Dean of Windsor leads the vows and the giving of the rings #RoyalWeddingpic.twitter.com/UTDo5qYPOW — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 12, 2018

Following the stunning ceremony, Eugenie and Jack made their way outside where they shared their first kiss as husband and wife. The sweet kiss ended with a delighted giggle from Eugenie.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank kiss on the steps of St George's chapel #RoyalWeddingpic.twitter.com/TMCpTIkUQB — Elliot Wagland (@elliotwagland) October 12, 2018

