Prince Harry’s exes have arrived to the royal wedding!

Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas arrived to the royal wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, on Friday.

Chelsy looked stunning in navy blue below-the-knee dress with lace details at the neckline and on the sleeves. She added a matching fascinator to her ensemble -- which faced a little trouble this morning, nearly blowing away thanks to the wind. After she managed to keep her fascinator on her head, Chelsy was spotted laughing inside.

Matt Crossick - WPA Pool/Getty Images

YUI MOK/AFP/Getty Images

The gorgeous outfit is remarkably similar to Chelsy’s choice for Harry and Meghan Markle’s nuptials back in May.

Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Cressida arrived in a long sleeved, printed blue dress. She paired her dress with iridescent heels and a blue headband. Cressida seems in a great mood, as she was spotted laughing as she entered the venue.

MATT CROSSICK/AFP/Getty Images

Cressida also attended Harry's wedding in May.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Chelsy and Harry began dating in 2004 after meeting in South Africa. They were on-and-off for years, with Chelsy accompanying Harry to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding in 2010; the duo split shortly after. The former couple reportedly shared a tearful phone call before Harry’s nuptials.

Cressida and Harry were introduced by the blushing bride herself, Eugenie. Talks of a wedding were swirling in 2013, but the couple, citing public scrutiny, split in 2014.

