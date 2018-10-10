In just a few days, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank will walk down the aisle and say their "I dos" in front of the whole world.

The Princess of York and her fiance, a British wine merchant, socialite and brand ambassador for Casamigos Tequila, have been together for about seven years, creating a wonderful relationship in front and behind the camera. Before they tie the knot at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on Oct. 12, here are 14 things to know about Eugenie and Jack's relationship.

1. They met in Switzerland

The second daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson (also known as Fergie), met Brooksbank at the age of 20, when they were at the Swiss holiday resort and ski area Verbier, according to the BBC.

2. They were quickly spotted out together

In June of 2010, they attended the Elephant Parade auction in aid of The Elephant Family at Royal Hospital Chelsea in London, England.

3. Their first royal outing came in 2011

Jack was invited to attend day five of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 18, 2011, in Ascot, England. As Eugenie is not a working royal and has fewer rules to follow, her boyfriend was allowed to come. It was reported at the time that Kate Middleton wasn't invited to Ascot until after her 2011 wedding to Prince William.

4. They had a long-distance relationship

Eugenie lived in New York in 2013, working for the online auction company Paddle8. In an interview with Daily Mail, Jack opened up about their relationship and how they stay connected despite the distance.

"We spend a lot of time on Skype," he said. "It’s great. We are still very much together."

She later moved back to London in 2015, and their relationship was stronger than ever.

5. Princess Eugenie has a dog named Jack

In a 2016 interview with Harper's Bazaar, she revealed that her dog has the same name as her boyfriend.

"My first conversation is often with my mum, saying, 'Good morning, what are you doing today?' Or it's with my boyfriend, Jack," Eugenie shared. "Sometimes I don't speak until I get in to work and talk to the team. Or it's my doggie Jack—yes, my boyfriend and my dog have the same name—total accident! If you can call that a conversation."

6. They watch The Walking Dead and binge on Netflix

In the same interview, Eugenie opened up about her home life with her beau, which includes binging-watching TV shows.

"When I'm with Jack, we watch The Walking Dead, which we're obsessed with. Maybe Game of Thrones is our next thing," she said. "I don't watch reality shows, but I love cooking programs. Indulgences? Chips -- fries, as you say -- Diet Coke, nuts! Cashew nuts with mustard are the best. Netflix."

7. They attended Pippa Middleton's wedding

Jack was not in attendance at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding, but he was invited to the Duchess of Cambridge's sister's nuptials to James Matthews in May of 2017.

8. Jack proposed to Eugenie in Nicaragua in January of 2018

Shortly after posing for the official photos, the couple gave an interview where Eugenie gushed about Jack's romantic proposal in Nicaragua at sunset with "a beautiful volcano" in the background.

"The lake was so beautiful. The lake had a special light I’d never seen. I actually said 'this is an incredible moment,' and then he popped the question," the princess gushed. "I was over the moon, crying."

9. The royal family announced the engagement on Jan. 22

Buckingham Palace took to social media to share the exciting news with the public. “The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Eugenie to Mr. Jack Brooksbank,” the statement read.

The wedding will take place in the Autumn of 2018 at St George's Chapel in Windsor, with further details to be announced in due course. pic.twitter.com/3oL6F6hoYG — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 22, 2018

10. Eugenie and Jack released their official engagement portraits

Hours after announcing the big news, their stunning engagement photos were released. The couple posed for their darling pics inside the Picture Gallery at Buckingham Palace. Eugenie wore a black-and-red floral printed Erdem dress with Jimmy Choo shoes. She also showed off her stunning engagement ring, complete with a pink padparadscha sapphire surrounded by diamonds. According to Deborah Papos -- Gemologist, Prestige Pawnbrokers from Channel 4's Posh Pawn -- the stunning ring is estimated to be in excess of $140,000.

11. They made their first official royal appearance on Easter Sunday

A couple of months after their engagement, the twosome were all smiles alongside the royal family, including Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William, Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth at the Easter Matins Service at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on April 1.

12. The couple attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding

Eugenie and Jack were among the many who attended Harry and Meghan's May 19 nuptials at George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, the same location where the couple will tie the knot.

13. The bride-to-be was "not stressed" during wedding planning

Princess Eugenie told British Vogueearlier this year that she's "not stressed" at all. "It's very nerve-wracking because you want it to be perfect," she explained, "but then you realize that you’re going to be with the person you love forever and nothing else really matters."

Her mother echoed those statements during a visit to BBC's The One Show in August. "[Eugenie is] so sorted," Fergie said. "She knows exactly what she wants"

"Jack and her are very contemporary," she added. "They're very inclusive, and they're all about love. And they want this wedding to be about that, to include everybody, to really absorb the love they have for each other with everybody else."

14. Jack will not take a royal title after their wedding

Eugenie is the Princess of York, but don't expect her soon-to-be husband to get his own fancy title. Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Express.co.uk that the queen is not expected to grant Jack a regal title. This means that if the couple has children while Queen Elizabeth II is on the throne, their babies will not become a prince or princess because titles are inherited through sons and not daughters.

