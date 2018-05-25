Prince Harry's Ex Cressida Bonas Was Concerned About This One Thing at His Royal Wedding

Cressida Bonas apparently isn't a big fan of hats.

The 29-year-old actress was invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, England, last Saturday, and while attending an ex's wedding would understandably be nerve-wracking, it seems her biggest concern was her headwear.

In a column for U.K. magazine The Spectator, Bonas opens up about her anxiety over wearing a hat for Harry's big day.

"Friends are starting to get married, which means the dilemma of British wedding attire. Hats," she writes. "Why do I find hats so tricky? Tricky to wear, tricky to look at, and extremely tricky for the poor soul sitting in the pew behind."

"Most of the time I avoid headgear," Bonas reveals. "This can prompt disapproving looks from the older generations. Last weekend I attended the royal wedding. The invitation clearly stated that guests must wear hats. Yikes."

"I opted for a minimal feathered number -- and can only hope I got it right," she adds.

Bonas -- who dated Harry for two years after being introduced to him by his cousin, Princess Eugenie -- was one of two of Harry's exes to attend his wedding.

His former girlfriend, Chelsy Davy, whom he dated on-and-off from 2004 to 2011, was also in attendance at the ceremony, which, according to Vanity Fair, occurred after a tearful phone call between the two.

"It was their final call, a parting call in which they both acknowledged Harry was moving on," a source told the outlet. "Chelsy was quite emotional about it all, she was in tears and almost didn’t go to the wedding. In the end, she went and promised Harry she wouldn’t try and gatecrash the party.”

