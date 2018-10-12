Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank were joined by a slew of famous faces and friends on their windy Royal Wedding day.

Making their way to Windsor Castle in England on Friday for the nuptials, the guests were treated to extreme gusts of wind, which knocked off hats and flipped up skirts.

The celebrity crowd was an eclectic mix of British and American stars. George and Amal Clooney and Victoria and David Beckham, who were all predicted to come, were not in attendance.

Kate Moss and her daughter, Lila Grace Moss Stack, were some of the first star guests to arrive. They were shortly followed by Naomi Campbell, Liv Tyler, Demi Moore, Ellie Goulding, James Blunt, Ricky Martin, Cara Delevingne and Robbie Williams made their way inside St. George's Chapel, ahead of the members of the royal family, like Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Plenty more famous faces were in attendance to celebrate Eugenie and Jack's special day. Check them out below:

