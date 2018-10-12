The Royal family will be out in droves on Friday for the Royal Wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in Windsor, England. But one familiar face will not be in attendance.

Camilla Parker Bowles, the Duchess of Cornwall and Rothesay, will be missing the festivities as she is currently in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. It marks the second day of events for Camilla, who is visiting several several local schools as well as the Highland Games Pavilion.

According to several royal reporters, Camilla’s events were planned long before a wedding date was set for Princess Eugenie.

Her husband, Prince Charles, is expected to attend, despite there being rumors of rifts between Charles and his brother, Prince Andrew, the father of Princess Eugenie. In fact, many are speculating that Camilla’s absence is due to Andrew’s lack of support for her wedding to Prince Charles following the death of Princess Diana.

Sarah Ferguson, Eugenie’s mother and the ex-wife of Prince Andrew, was close friends with Princess Diana. Ferguson, aka Fergie, has a complicated relationship with the Royal family. She officially divorced Andrew in 1996 after several cheating scandals and four years of separation. She was also involved in a 2010 bribery scandal where she was caught offering access to her ex in exchange for cash.

Fergie was invited to the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle earlier this year, though she was not asked to attend the reception that followed. She was not invited to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s 2011 wedding.

For more, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Inside Sarah Ferguson's Scandalous Past Ahead of Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding

14 Things to Know About Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank Before They Get Married

Princess Eugenie Announces Royal Wedding Roles for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and More!

Related Gallery